Prime Minister Hun Sen poses for a photograph with his grandchildren at their residence yesterday in Phnom Penh. Facebook

PM returns from Singapore hospital

Prime Minister Hun Sen returned to Cambodia yesterday after an urgent medical examination in Singapore due to exhaustion. The premier was forced to cancel diplomatic meetings and ceremonies last week and was rushed abroad for treatment.

Hun Sen took to Facebook yesterday to announce his return to the Kingdom by posting a picture of himself surrounded by six of his grandchildren. He thanked the 14,000 people who had wished him well on social media, including his former political rival, Sam Rainsy.

“My best wishes for a full and speedy recovery to Prime Minister Mr Hun Sen,” Rainsy wrote on Twitter.

Hun Sen later told government-leaning media outlet Fresh News that he also wished Rainsy’s family health and harmony. “I would like to thank deeply His Excellency Sam Rainsy, who wished me well while I was sick,” he was quoted as saying.

Cambodian People’s Party spokesman Sok Eysan, however, said the exchange was mere diplomacy and questioned Rainsy’s sincerity.

“This is politically motivated to draw attention to . . . [Rainsy’s] good behaviour with Samdech Techo Hun Sen,” he said.

Not all were wishing the premier good health. A Facebook page dubbed “Seiha” – not to be confused with a similarly named page known for anti-opposition leaks – posted a picture of Hun Sen doctored onto wreaths of funerary flowers, and told him to “die and go to hell”.

In June, a woman was charged with insulting the prime minister when an image proclaiming his death was posted to her Facebook page.

Council of Ministers spokesman Phay Siphan declined to comment on whether the government would investigate this new case.