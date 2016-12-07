Police chase those behind torture video

An investigation by police in Mondulkiri into three videos showing a man abusing a young boy was ongoing as of press time last night.

The videos, which have been widely shared on social media, showed a dazed infant being slapped, repeatedly shocked with a taser, having bull clips attached to his finger tips, a sticky substance repeatedly smeared over his face and rubbed in his eyes and objects forced into his mouth. The man in the video appeared unmoved by the boy’s cries as he methodically abused him.

Ly Lay, deputy director of the National Police Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection, said yesterday evening that a poor phone connection meant he had only received limited reports about the case, but confirmed that officers in Mondulkiri were investigating.

James McCabe – director of Cambodia’s Child Protection Unit (CPU), which is assisting in the investigation – said yesterday the video “has the full attention of National Police command” and the CPU.

Later he added that while it was too early to name anyone connected to the case, the child was now safe and a man was assisting police with their investigation.