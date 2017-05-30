Search form

A man wearing a CNRP shirt (right) jumps to kick a man (left) during a fight in Stung Meanchey commune on Saturday. Facebook
Police investigate beating at CNRP rally, opposition claims set-up

Phnom Penh’s Meanchey district police today said they were investigating the alleged beating of a 27-year-old man by a group of opposition supporters and will forward the case to court.

Hour Mengvang, deputy district police chief, confirmed having received the complaint, filed by Sek Samon on Monday, and said police were going to question the alleged victim this evening.

The opposition, however, has claimed the incident could have been a planned provocation, saying the man appeared drunk, and had instigated the violence by attempting to drive his motorbike through a CNRP rally.

The confrontation occurred on Saturday at around 5:40pm, and was captured in several videos circulated online. The videos show CNRP supporters striking Samon, and, at times, Samon striking back.

In his complaint, Samon claims that a CNRP supporter cursed him and threw a bunch of keys at him, almost hitting him in the head as he was driving his motorbike home. He allegedly stopped his motorbike, and an argument broke out, leading to the assault.

Sek Samon, files a complaint on Monday against CNRP supporters for beating him up during a campaign rally in Stung Meanchey commune. Facebook

Reached today, Samon said the supporters accused him of driving the wrong way while they were marching, but insisted the group hadn’t started marching yet and that he had simply driven past.

“I was a little drunk, but I was not causing trouble for other people,” he added.

CNRP spokesman Yim Sovann, meanwhile, said the alleged victim was in fact the instigator, and had attempted to drive his motorbike into the rally.

Sovann said the videos of the incident had been selectively edited, and claimed Samon had arrived with a district security guard and another person who was filming the commotion with a smart phone.

“I think there was a plan to instigate violence,” he said. “He insisted to go into the march … Why go into the march?”

Additional reporting by Yesenia Amaro

Contact author: Mech Dara
