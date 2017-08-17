Chinese nationals wait for questioning after they were detained yesterday evening in Phnom Penh for allegedly participating in Voice over Internet Protocol scams. Photo supplied

Police nab over 200 Chinese in VoIP raid

Police yesterday arrested over 200 Chinese nationals from a condominium in Phnom Penh’s Boeung Kak II commune for their alleged involvement in a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) scam, the National Police announced yesterday.

The bust involved 225 individuals who were caught with multiple computers, phones and other materials used in the con, according to the National Police notification. The arrests were confirmed by local police.

“Yes, there were more than 200 Chinese [people]. They are still at the condo,” said Khat Khon Tith, the Boeung Kak II commune police chief, who declined to elaborate.

Local media outlet Fresh News reported the operation was conducted by the anti-terrorism and international crimes departments. The spokesman for the former could not be reached.

The raid follows a similar one earlier this month in which 180 Chinese nationals were arrested in Poipet town for scamming teachers, nurses, court staffers and high-ranking officials in China by luring them into relationships online, then threatening to post intimate photos unless they received payoffs.