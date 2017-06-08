Police officer kills nephew with scythe

A police captain was arrested by Pou commune police in Preah Vihear’s Tbeng Meanchey district on Sunday after he allegedly slashed his nephew to death with a scythe.

District Police Chief of Staff Pai Chen said yesterday alleged killer Choeng Samun, 44, a captain in the Internal Security Department of the provincial police, killed his nephew, Yut Oun, 30, who purportedly had mental health problems. He died at the scene.

“For the above murder, it happened because the uncle was drunk and angry at his own nephew. He used rough words and said he was a famous person in the society as well,” he said.

He added that the suspect and evidence have been transferred to the provincial police station on Monday pending further action.

Yim Chamnam, provincial police chief, said the suspect was held temporarily under the charge of “intentional vio-lence causing another to die”.

He added that the suspect had been an “active official” and was bound for Vietnam in a few days’ time for training.

“It is similar to the Khmer proverb that says anger leads to wrongfulness and loss,” he added.