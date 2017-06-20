Search form

Post takes nods in two categories at SOPA Awards

The Post has again been recognised at the annual Society of Publishers in Asia Awards, winning first place in the “Excellence in Reporting on Women’s Issues” category for its series on surrogacy and an honourable mention for breaking news reporting for its work covering Kem Ley’s assassination.

The series, which the panel of judges called an “incredibly well reported and sourced package”, covered the growing surrogacy industry and its murky ethics. The award recognises Cristina Maza, Bun Sengkong, Will Jackson, Vandy Muong and Kong Meta for their reporting, as well as Eliah Lillis, Charlotte Pert and Athena Zelandonii for their photos.

“I’m particularly proud of this award, as it’s our first-ever SOPA Award for reporting on women’s issues,” said Post CEO Alex Odom, calling surrogacy an issue with ‘‘truly global implications”.

The panel also praised The Post’s “rigourous reporting” on the assassination of political analyst Kem Ley and on his killer, Oeut Ang.

The team included Thik Kaliyann, Lay Samean, Athena Zelandonii, Hong Menea, Heng Chivoan, Mech Dara, Niem Chheng and Shaun Turton.

