Grade 12 students seated in line to appear for the their exams in 2015 in Phnom Penh.
Grade 12 students seated in line to appear for the their exams in 2015 in Phnom Penh. Hong Menea

Practice for grade-12 test goes online

The Ministry of Education next week will launch a new online system for students to practice for the high-stakes grade-12 national exam, though one observer noted it would do little to help students who lack internet access.

Ministry spokesman Ros Salin said the “e-learning” system will allow students to create accounts online, and feature practice tests in math, physics, chemistry, biology and history. Students will get immediate results.

“This is an additional tool to help students, especially those in grade 12, to learn by themselves,” he said. “This is a very simple tool to help students not only increase their capacity in those five subjects, but also test their level of knowledge.”

In a nod to past years in which copies of exams were often leaked ahead of time, Salin maintained none of the practice exercises, which can be accessed on smartphones, tablets, laptops and destops, will appear on the actual exam.

Ouk Chhayavy, president of the Cambodian Independent Teachers’ Association, said the new initiative was a positive development, but wouldn’t benefit all. “Some students are poor . . . and have no internet.”

Contact authors: Sen David and Yesenia Amaro
