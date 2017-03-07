Search form

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Opposition leader Kem Sokha speaks at an extraordinary party congress to confirm new party leadership last week at the Party headquarters in Phnom Penh Pha Lina

Premier warns CNRP’s new poll slogan ‘incitement’

The Cambodian People’s Party last night released a statement labelling as “incitement” a campaign slogan recently unveiled by the opposition, threatening to take legal action if it was not changed.

The ruling party’s complaint relates to a statement by CNRP president Kem Sokha during a ceremony last week to appoint his new deputies, as the party prepares for commune elections in June.

“Replace the commune chief who serves the party with a commune chief who serves the people,” Sokha said.

In a speech yesterday, Hun Sen took issue with the statement, telling the party “not to use it”.

Hours later, the CPP released a statement threatening legal action calling it “incitement”, “troublemaking” and “an insult to the commune chiefs . . . across the country who have worked hard to serve people while complying with their duties without political discrimination.

“The CPP party demands the leader of the CNRP to change immediately the above in order to keep the good environment and peace for the country,” it reads. “In the case they do not change, the CPP has the right to file [a lawsuit].”

Contact author: Mech Dara
