Presidential welcome

A billboard in central Phnom Penh welcomes Singaporean President Tony Tan Keng Yam (left), who began a three-day visit to Cambodia yesterday.

According to an announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tan is expected to sign two memorandums of understanding: one with the Ministry of Labour regarding technical and vocational education, and another between Phnom Penh’s Calmette Hospital and Singapore’s Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Tan is also expected to meet with the King and Queen Mother, and to pay a visit to Angkor Wat during his stay.