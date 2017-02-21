Search form

Political analyst Kim Sok raises his hands at Phnom Penh court last week, where he was arrested for defamation and inciting unrest. Heng Chivoan
Political analyst Kim Sok raises his hands at Phnom Penh court last week, where he was arrested for defamation and inciting unrest. Heng Chivoan

Prominent attorney to oversee analyst’s case

Political analyst Kim Sok will be represented by lawyer Choung Choungy in the two defamation and incitement cases that were filed against him by Prime Minister Hun Sen, the lawyer announced yesterday, adding that he would take measures to see Sok released from pre-trial detention.

Choungy submitted a letter to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday to inform them that he will represent the analyst. Sok requested his representation on Friday, Choungy said. Choungy has represented numerous opposition officials in the past, but noted in taking the new assignment that he was not officially affiliated with any political party.

“He asked me to defend him and I agreed,” he said.

Sok was placed in pre-trial detention on Friday after being questioned over the first case against him - for defamation and incitement - in which the prime minister is seeking $500,000 in compensation.

After meeting Sok at Prey Sar prison yesterday afternoon, Choungy said he discussed further steps but declined to give details citing confidentiality obligations. He did, however, say he would file an appeal against Sok’s pre-trial detention on Wednesday if he is able to prepare the documents in time. He said he would also potentially request bail for his client.

“The accused has two kinds of rights: first, to file an appeal against . . . the [decision] to detain him, and second, to request bail, because he will not flee,” he added.

Ly Sophana, Phnom Penh court spokesman, confirmed receiving Choungy’s letter.

