Public road reopened after ditch filled in

Authorities yesterday dismantled fences and filled in a ditch in order to reopen a road, allegedly disconnected by two real estate companies several years ago, to public access in Phnom Penh’s Chbar Ampov district.

Sarin Vanna, director of the Municipal Land Management Department, said yesterday that villagers claimed the road had been cut off for several years by a ditch dug by two real estate companies – Phanimex and Heng Ly.

“However, yesterday morning, both company owners, Suy Sophan and Heng Ly, accepted [the request to reopen the road] and went with the authorities to open this public road in order to facilitate people travelling,” he said.

Nob Pha, Chbar Ampov district deputy governor, said yesterday that the road served four communes – Veal Sbov, Prek Pra, Prek Thmey, and Prek Eng – and had been reopened “to reduce congestion, because this road will be enlarged and connected with Street 369 and National Road 1”.

With the ditch filled, he said, authorities will now raise the road in hopes of preventing future flooding. Villagers yesterday welcomed the move, with Veal Sbov community representative Yoem Simorn saying it would save residents time and money.

“We’ll be happy if this project is successful,” she said. Phanimex’s Sophan, who was accused of digging the canal in the first place, said she too was happy it had been filled in.

“I agree, and participate enthusiastically with all levels of involved authorities in constructing and reopening this road,” she said.