Yan Senghort, CNRP President for Pursat province who is seen in an undated photograph, was arrested for allegedly injuring a 6-year-old in a traffic accident on Saturday. Photo supplied

Pursat CNRP official charged over hit-and-run

Yan Senghort, the head of the Cambodia National Rescue Party in Pursat, was charged yesterday for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy in Veal Veng district on Saturday.

District Police Chief Theang Leng said victim Nat Sovandy, 6, was first sent to the Battambang Provincial Hospital before being transferred to the Kantha Bopha Children’s Hospital in Siem Reap to treat a cracked skull.

“The victim is in the [intensive care unit] room and the doctors at Kantha Bopha Hospital have not permitted the parents and relatives to visit,” he said.

Charged under Article 83 of the Traffic Law, Senghort may face one to three years’ imprisonment as well as a fine of 4 million to 15 million riel, or about $1,000 to $3,750. According to Leng, Senghort was transferred from the district police pre-trial detention to the provincial court yesterday.

According to the initial police report, the victim was hit at 4:30pm on road 55 in Pramuoy commune. Senghort was apprehended about 40 kilometres away in Phnom Kravanh district.