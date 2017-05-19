Search form

Quick work: Drug raid in capital nets 50 kilos

Police officials belonging to the Ministry of Interior’s Anti-Drug Department arrested a man for drug possession in a raid that netted 50 kilograms of drugs on Wednesday night in Phnom Penh’s Sen Sok district. A police official said the raid ended quickly, thanks to the suspect’s swift confession.

Sen Sok Deputy District Police Chief Kuok Sohour said that officials belonging to the Interior Ministry’s Anti-Drug Department arrested a man from Phnom Penh Thmey commune around 11pm. Following the suspect’s confession as the owner, the officers raided a nearby house the suspect identified as a hiding place for drugs. Using information volunteered by the suspect, the officers quickly discovered a large supply.

“The commune police chief and [the] district police chief and Anti-Drug Department [officers] confiscated about 50 kilos,” said Sohour, who could not say what kinds of drugs the police found. He added that the operation lasted only an hour.

Meas Vyrith, secretary-general of the National Authority for Combating Drugs, referred questions regarding the raid to National Police Anti-Drug Chief Mok Chito, who declined to comment.

Contact author: Mech Dara
