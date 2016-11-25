Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Raid on construction site finds staff with no permits

Officials check the documents of Chinese immigrant workers yesterday in Phnom Penh. National Police
Officials check the documents of Chinese immigrant workers yesterday in Phnom Penh. National Police

Raid on construction site finds staff with no permits

A raid at a Chinese construction site in the capital’s Chamkarmon district yesterday found half its Chinese workers without work permits and 10 who were arrested for lacking passports.

According to Uk Hai Sela, chief of investigations at the Interior Ministry’s immigration department, 139 out of 278 Chinese workers at a condo construction site managed by Guangzhou-based company China Construction Fourth Engineering Division Corp Ltd were found without work permits during a raid conducted by officials from the immigration department and the Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday.

“We have taken their passports and summoned the representative of the company to pay the fine . . . [of] 500,000 riel [about $122] for each worker,” he said, adding that the company will be fined an additional $900 for employing the illegal workers and violating the Labour Law.

“We have arrested 10 Chinese who did not have their passports [during the raid] and brought them to the General Department of Immigration,” he said, adding that the workers will be deported and prohibited from entering the Kingdom if it’s confirmed they lack a passport.

Representatives of the company could not be reached.

Contact author: Mech Dara
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".