Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Rainsy lobs ‘bribery’ claim at PM

Rainsy lobs ‘bribery’ claim at PM

While the CNRP prepares for talks with their ruling party counterparts at home, the party’s exiled president Sam Rainsy continued his offensive against Prime Minister Hun Sen over the weekend.

At a speech to supporters in France, Rainsy attacked the premier for allegedly giving social media activist Thy Sovantha $1 million to fund her campaign against the opposition, an accusation stemming from purported online conversations between the two posted on Sovantha’s Facebook page.

He contrasted the figure with the small amount of money at the centre of a “bribery” case against four staff from rights group Adhoc and an election official, which many believe is politically motivated.

“Hun Sen bribed Thy Sovantha $1 million and nothing happens to Hun Sen,” he said.

Reached yesterday, Cambodian People’s Party spokesman Sok Eysan said the alleged bribe was a fabrication by Rainsy.

Discussing slated talks between CNRP deputy Kem Sokha and Interior Minister Sar Kheng, Eysan said both sides had submitted agendas, which related to the roles of the minority and majority teams in parliament.

He said no date had been set for the meeting.

Contact author: Meas Sokchea
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".