Rainsy lobs ‘bribery’ claim at PM

While the CNRP prepares for talks with their ruling party counterparts at home, the party’s exiled president Sam Rainsy continued his offensive against Prime Minister Hun Sen over the weekend.

At a speech to supporters in France, Rainsy attacked the premier for allegedly giving social media activist Thy Sovantha $1 million to fund her campaign against the opposition, an accusation stemming from purported online conversations between the two posted on Sovantha’s Facebook page.

He contrasted the figure with the small amount of money at the centre of a “bribery” case against four staff from rights group Adhoc and an election official, which many believe is politically motivated.

“Hun Sen bribed Thy Sovantha $1 million and nothing happens to Hun Sen,” he said.

Reached yesterday, Cambodian People’s Party spokesman Sok Eysan said the alleged bribe was a fabrication by Rainsy.

Discussing slated talks between CNRP deputy Kem Sokha and Interior Minister Sar Kheng, Eysan said both sides had submitted agendas, which related to the roles of the minority and majority teams in parliament.

He said no date had been set for the meeting.