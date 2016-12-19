Rainsy seeks Ley footage from Chevron

The company that owns the Caltex Star Mart where outspoken political analyst Kem Ley was murdered in July has been asked to surrender surveillance footage and staff information, according to documents filed to a US district court in California.

Opposition leader Sam Rainsy, along with Cambodian citizens alleging that crimes against humanity have been committed by Cambodian government officials, filed a request for Chevron, which owns Caltex, to provide all video and audio footage taken at the Mao Tse Toung location between July 1 and 14.

The court filing, lodged on December 13, also calls for documents to identify managers and employees at the Caltex station during that period, as well as those who were terminated or resigned between July 10 and July 31.

On July 10 this year, political commentator Kem Ley was shot dead in broad daylight in what is widely believed to be a politically motivated assassination.

The applicants in the request “assert that Cambodian government officials were implicated in, aided and abetted or otherwise ordered the killing as part of an effort to suppress dissent and government criticism”.

“Chevron has refused to produce such video recordings and similar evidence,” the document reads, but “[a]t the same time, Chevron provided a copy of the recording to the Cambodian government”.

Chevron, which is headquartered in California, could not be reached for comment.