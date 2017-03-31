Redress for Borei Keila decided, City Hall says

About 30 Borei Keila villagers representing 32 families gathered at Phnom Penh City Hall yesterday to follow up on previous demands for compensation, while authorities said a decision on each application has been made.

“They said they will solve our problem, but they have cheated us . . . They promised to pay us if we weren’t given a home in Borei Keila since the end of 2016 until now. [But] there is no sign of a solution,” villager Pouk Sophin said to reporters outside of City Hall.

City Hall spokesman Met Measpheakdey said that the municipal authorities have reached a decision on all the applications and will announce the results soon, but declined to elaborate.

“We evaluated each case based on the documents they have submitted to us; our committee has evaluated correctly,” he said.

Based on documents proving home ownership, applicants will either receive a home on the outskirts of the city and $2,000, a flat payment of $3,000, or nothing.

Sok Srey Oun, a representative of the protesters who met with City Hall officials, said she was part of the group offered money and relocation but maintained that the deal was still “unfair”.

“I will keep demanding a house in Borei Keila . . . I do not know what deal the others will be offered, the officials just told me my deal,” she said.