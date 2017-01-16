Search form

People watch yesterday as an excavator tears down a section of a house built on state land last year in Phnom Penh's Russey Keo district. Pha Lina

Residents push gov’t on OCIC project

Prek Liep community members involved in a land dispute with the Overseas Cambodia Investment Company (OCIC) held a religious protest and press conference outside the Cambodian People’s Party offices in the commune on Saturday.

During the ceremony, members prayed for the protection of their land from the company and local authorities. “Why do Phnom Penh City Hall authorities and the company require us to give up 90 precent of our land?” asked protester Chea Sophat.

However, Sophat said he and his associates still hoped that the government will offer them proper compensation. Met Measpheakdey, City Hall spokesman, said many other villagers have accepted compensation in the form of a new apartment near their original neighbourhood.

He added that while the land is state property and the villagers are living there illegally, officials will ‘‘provide a solution for all people affected by the Chroy Changvar development project”.

Sok Silpanha, director of problem resolution at OCIC, said that compensation for the displaced locals is determined by the government.

Contact author: Khouth Sophak Chakrya
