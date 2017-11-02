Returning home: More than 20 migrants repatriated

More than 20 migrants have been repatriated from Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam in recent weeks, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement.

According to yesterday’s statement, 11 migrant workers were brought back from Malaysia, one from Singapore and nine from Vietnam.

Among the 11 repatriated from Malaysia were two 17-year-old girls. Six of the workers had gone to Malaysia with a broker.

According to the statement, the reasons for their repatriation included health issues, nonpayment of salaries and a lack of proper documentation.

The migrants were working in plastic factories, a restaurant and as garment workers.

“The Cambodian Embassy in Singapore intervened to help . . . a 27-year-old from Kampong Speu province” who worked as a maid there, the press release reads.

“Under the intervention and negotiation by the embassy with the company, the employer agreed to give her her remaining salary and an air ticket.”

Another nine migrants, including an unspecified number of minors, were deported from Vietnam for illegally working there.