A packed courtroom for the announcement of the appeal judgement on Case 002/01, last year. Sok Heng Nhet/ECCC.

Revised Khmer Rouge tribunal budget shows $2M increase

The Khmer Rouge tribunal published a revised version of their 2016-2017 budget on Wednesday featuring an increase of almost $2 million due to unexpected delays in proceedings.

“The revision increases the total budget for the period 2016-2017 by US$1.94 million for both national and international components,” the statement reads. The budget revision was officially approved late last month.

“Some procedures and investigations have extended,” said court spokeswoman Hayat Abu-Saleh, explaining the increase.

Evidentiary hearings in Case 002/02 the trial against the Khmer Rouge’s most senior surviving leaders, Khieu Samphan and Nuon Chea concluded later than expected, which Abu-Saleh said would result in a corresponding three month delay to the verdict.

Meanwhile, the investigations into Case 003, featuring ex-naval commander Meas Muth, and Case 004, featuring Khmer Rouge cadres Im Chaem and Ao An, have also been delayed.

“The cases were more complicated and required more resources and time for the investigation,” Abu-Saleh said.

As a result, some posts at the court that were expected to be abolished were also extended, including 16 positions in the co-investigating judges’ office.

The court has often been subjected to criticism for its slow progress and budget overruns.

Observers, meanwhile, have accused the government of purposefully obstructing Cases 003 and 004 for political ends.