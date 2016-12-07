Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Rights Day events to dot the Kingdom

More than 500 people marched in support of International Human Rights Day in Siem Reap yesterday. Licadho.
More than 500 people marched in support of International Human Rights Day in Siem Reap yesterday. Licadho.

Rights Day events to dot the Kingdom

Siem Reap

More than 500 people conducted a march and held a public forum yesterday in Siem Reap, with thousands more expected to conduct their own events around the country to mark International Human Rights Day on Saturday.

Rights group Licadho released a statement yesterday saying that 35 events across 17 provinces will be held in the run-up to the weekend, with bigger events in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Battambang, Sisophon and Sihanoukville planned.

Soeung Saran, acting executive director at Sahmakum Teang Tnaut, said the various groups included land disputants, workers and youth activists, but that all of them were following a single theme: Justice 2016.

“We have seen many injustices happening [this year], especially to vulnerable people,” he said. “That is why we have chosen this theme.”

He added that a planned march in Phnom Penh on Saturday had been changed to a public forum, after the permission for the march was rejected by City Hall. Mep Meas Pheakdey, City Hall spokesman, meanwhile said he had yet to receive a request for the forum, but that the municipality would reject any events planned for public spaces.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".