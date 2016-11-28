People inspect the scene of a fatal accident in Kampong Cham province where three people were killed and seven others injured earlier this year. Photo supplied

Road deaths and injuries down, police say

The number traffic accidents, deaths and injuries fell across the board between November 2015 and November 2016, as compared to the same period the previous years, the National Police announced yesterday.

According to the National Police report, traffic accidents during the period from November 2015 to November 2016 fell to 4,029 cases, down from 4,595 cases from November 2014 to November 2015 – a 12 per cent decrease.

The number of traffic fatalities, meanwhile, fell 15 percent, to 1,926. Injuries decreased by 7 percent, to 6,967.

Run Roth Veasna, director of the public order department at the Ministry of Interior, attributed the decline to greater public awareness of the Kingdom’s new Traffic Law. The new law went into force at the start of this year, and carries stiffer penalties for a host of infractions.

“According to the report, cases, deaths and injuries are down, but we still worry about that because they still happen . . . [and] we still continue to promote the Traffic Law and appeal to people to be more careful,” he said.