Four men were arrested over road violence in Banteay Meanchey province. Photo supplied

Road rage of another sort

Poipet town military police on Saturday morning arrested four men after a dispute over road construction in Samaki Meanchey village led to violence, allegedly on the part of residents who claimed to own the land where the road was being built.

Chea Da, military police commander in Poipet, identified those arrested as Ong Mab, 59; his two sons, Ong Sokna, 17, and Ong Sokyi, 26; as well as their relative Mom Rattana, 27.

The suspects allegedly chased villagers, who were paving the road, with scythes and sticks.

“The violence did not cause serious injuries, but many people were shocked and injured because [they fell] when they tried to escape from the suspects,” Da said.

In Daravuth, 38, representing the villagers, said about 30 families had raised money to build the concrete road for the people, but Ong Mab gathered his family members, saying the road affected land belonging to him.

“After the argument [erupted], the suspects grabbed sticks and scythes and started chasing the villagers,” he said, adding that some of them were injured trying to flee from the suspects.

Da said three injured victims filed a complaint against the suspects, accusing them of “intentional attempted murder”.