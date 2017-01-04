Roll call

The National Election Committee said it had identified about 8,300 duplicate names on the new voter list yesterday, the first day of a 10-day period to correct errors made during last year’s registration drive.

Some 7.86 million of an estimated 9.6 million eligible voters registered to the new digital voter list between September and November, and those people can now check the list (as seen above) and ask officials to make the changes ahead the June 4 commune elections. NEC spokesman Hang Puthea said 8,346 double names had already been identified, and that 2,737 of them had been summarily deleted.

The remaining names would be reviewed to ensure they do in fact correspond to only one individual, and then deleted, he said. He said there were also 48 voters whose photograph did not match with their registered gender. Meng Sopheary, head of registration for the CNRP, said that her party would file complaints against 4,893 people she believed had registered without having Cambodian citizenship.

"Most of them are Vietnamese. There are also Chinese and Taiwanese registered," Sopheary said, adding that party activists had seen them register despite not being able to speak Khmer.