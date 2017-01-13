Villagers attempt to stop equipment owned by Chinese firm Rui Feng from clearing land in Preah Vihear province yesterday. Photo supplied

Rui Feng still clearing farmland, villagers say

Sugarcane company Rui Feng continued its campaign to clear disputed land yesterday, even after a video of its employees seemingly trying to beat villagers surfaced online earlier this week.

Yet another camp of Kuoy villagers complained that the company is clearing their farmland, this time in Preah Vihear’s Tbeng Meanchey district.

Community member Vong Sok Khengly said yesterday he and his fellow villagers had seized company equipment as part of their effort to halt the progression. “Over 40 villagers are over there to stop the company from clearing,” he said.

Khengly said one woman named Pak collapsed after her 5 hectare farm was cleared and immediately re-planted with sugarcane. “She was very shocked and fainted,” he said.

Four community representatives met with district governor Ung Vuthy this morning.

“They never stop, so we asked the authorities to help,” said Tep Tim, one of the community representatives.

Vuthy, however, said he would only forward their concerns to the provincial authorities. Kor Yang, Rui Feng’s administrative director, continued to deny that the company was clearing private farmland.

“The company does not clear the farmland . . . They are clever and want extra land for their children,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Kuoy community in Sen Chey district filed a complaint against the company after staff allegedly destroyed a tractor and threatened them with violence.

Representatives from this group are expected to meet with authorities next week.