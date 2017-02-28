Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Rural official facing new accusations

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Ethnic villagers pose for a photograph after formally filing a complaint against the rural development director. Photo supplied

Rural official facing new accusations

Mondulkiri’s beleaguered director of rural development, Yung Saroum, has been hit with a lawsuit by human rights and indigenous groups after he threatened to reveal the names of other civil servants who – like him – illegally grabbed state-owned land.

Last week, the Ministry of Environment ordered that 23 hectares of Saroum’s land be confiscated and returned to local indigenous communities because they had been seized illegally. In response, Saroum allegedly told local media outlet Apsara News Network that he would reveal information about other officials involved in land grabbing if the land he appropriated was taken from him.

Now local activists say Saroum is breaking the law by withholding information about illegal activities, and are suing him as a result.

“Saroum knew about land clearing, and yet there was no action taken,” said Adhoc official Pen Bonnar, who filed the lawsuit on Friday along with 17 members of the indigenous community.

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
A landscape shot of the land in dispute in Mondulkiri province. Photo supplied

Kreung Tola, one of the plaintiffs, said the case is an issue of corruption, since Saroum was a local official who looked the other way in the face of land grabbing.

Saroum yesterday denied threatening to reveal the name of the land clearers, and claimed to have no knowledge of the lawsuit. While Apsara posted a story containing the threat, no audio or video was posted.

Saroum also denied having illegally cleared the 23 hectares of land, saying that he bought the land for $500 in 2003, adding that he was willing to appear in court to testify.

Keo Sopheak, director of the provincial environment department, confirmed that he was still preparing to seize Saroum’s land.

Contact author: Phak Seangly
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Khmer Rouge survivors react to First They Killed My Father

Angelina Jolie's First They Killed My Father depicts some of the atrocities committed during the Pol Pot regime. How did watching it feel for those who were alive at the time?

Cambodia's last tile masters: Why a local craft is under threat

Brought over by the French, painted cement tile making has been incorporated into Cambodian design for more than a century, even as the industry has died out in Europe.

Interview: Loung Ung, author of First They Killed My Father

The story of Loung Ung and her family’s suffering under the Khmer Rouge became known around the world with the success of her autobiography.