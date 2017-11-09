Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - From Russia for drills

Content image - Phnom Penh Post

From Russia for drills

Two warships from Russia docked in Preah Sihanouk province on Tuesday and will be here through Sunday as part of an effort to strengthen defence cooperation between both countries, with navy forces from both nations conducting a military drill today, officials said yesterday.

Ros Veasna, deputy commander of Cambodia’s navy, confirmed that the Russian ships Admiral Panteleyev and Boris Butoma, “will port in Cambodia . . . with the intention to visit and exchange experiences between Cambodian and Russian marines”.

Eduard Mikhailov, leader of the two ships and commander of the Russian navy in the Pacific region, met with Preah Sihanouk provincial leaders and senior officials at Cambodia’s navy headquarters yesterday, according to Ov Sareoun, head of the Information Department in Preah Sihanouk.

Mikhailov is also scheduled to meet with Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Banh on Saturday. He will also visit Siem Reap before departing Cambodia. “During their stay in Cambodia, the navy forces of both countries will conduct a military drill on counterterrorism, piracy and disaster relief,” Sareoun said, adding that both forces will also take part in sporting matches.

The drills will take place today at Koh Rong and Koh Takiev, according to a copy of the visit’s agenda. Officials at the Russian Embassy didn’t respond to requests for comment and Chum Socheat, spokesman for the Ministry of Defence in Cambodia, couldn’t be reached.

Contact author: Khouth Sophak Chakrya
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Behind the scenes of Bird Monster Battle

The Post visited the Lakhon Khol Youth of Cambodia dance group as they practised at the Royal University of Fine Arts in preparation for a performance on Sunday at Beltei International University.

Senate passes amendments allowing seat redistribution

Following last week's events, when Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed redistributing the Cambodia National Rescue Party’s National Assembly seats among minor opposition parties, the controversial amendments were passed a