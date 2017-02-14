Satellite city slammed

About 40 villagers from the capital’s Chroy Changvar district gathered at District Governor Klang Huot’s office yesterday, requesting that he help them obtain compensation for land taken for the Overseas Cambodia Investment Corp’s planned $1.6 billion satellite city on the peninsula.

The protest was the latest in a series surrounding the ambitious project, which Phnom Penh officials say is being built on land that belongs to the state.

Villager representative Chea Sophat yesterday said he hoped Huot would bring their concerns to City Hall. District officials had promised to submit a report regarding their concerns, he added.

The municipality has offered residents 10 percent of the land they originally claimed to own, an offer many have deemed unacceptable.

City Hall could not be reached for comment.