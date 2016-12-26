Scary commute: Garment truck crash injures 45

More than 40 people were injured when a garment truck crashed into a motorbike in Svay Rieng’s Bavet town on Friday.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Labour, the crash resulted in two people on the motorbike and 43 of 50 workers on the truck being injured – eight of them seriously. All victims were sent to a provincial referral hospital after being treated at a clinic.

“The truck was driving as usual, but on that day the truck had something wrong with it, and then it crashed into a moto and overturned. Some workers and I were injured,” said Srey Nang, one of the passengers on the bus. “We are getting better, but we are still anxious about the accident.”

The Labour Ministry statement said it was “sad” about the accident, and that the “National Social Security Fund will pay compensation and wishes [for] them to get better and come back to work.”

However, Pav Sina, president of the Collective Union of Movement of Workers, said such crashes remain distressingly common. “Accidents where workers get injured due to garment truck crashes are still happening,” he said. “The ministry must take new actions to resolve this problem.”