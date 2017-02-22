Search form

An unidentified plastic-wrapped body (visible centre right) was discovered by scavengers in Sihanoukville on Monday. Photo supplied
Scavengers find corpse wrapped in plastic

Scavengers on Monday discovered a body 1 kilometre from Otres Beach in Preah Sihanouk province, with a police autopsy revealing the man had been killed in brutal manner.

Deputy Stung Hav district police chief Chan Phearom yesterday said the scavengers found the body in a fetid pool of water wrapped in four plastic bags, with the man’s head inside a smaller plastic bag.

“We saw that he was stabbed near the elbow and on the shoulder,” Phearom said. “He was dropped there more than a week ago, because the corpse had already swollen,” he said, adding: “It could be that the victim was still alive and they used the plastic bag to suffocate him to death,” he added.

According to Phearom, the victim was a 30-40-year-old Asian man. No local businesses or residents reported disappearances, he said, leading police to conclude that “the body could have been brought from far away and dumped [here]”.

Provincial Governor Yun Min downplayed the discovery. “We are worried it could scare away tourists, but it is normal,” he said. “When there are more people, there are more crimes.”

Contact author: Niem Chheng
