Segways rolled out in Phnom Penh

City Hall announced yesterday that it will soon be making 10 Segway-style vehicles available for rent to visitors at tourist attraction Wat Phnom.

Phnom Penh municipality spokesman Met Measpheakdey said yesterday that the stand-up scooters, acquired through Chinese aid, will also be used by patrollers to maintain the security at the temple.

For 10,000 riel (about $2.50), visitors can rent the gadgets for half an hour to tour the attraction.

According to Measpheakdey, the service will be available in two to three days. ‘We will wait to see if it is well-received by the people as well. If it is successful, we will extend it to other locations,’ he added.