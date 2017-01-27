Shooting precedes speech by Kheng

A Preak Pnov district police officer shot one of his own colleagues on Tuesday, just one night before Interior Minister Sar Kheng repeated calls for an official crackdown on firearm use in Phnom Penh.

District police chief Chhin Kimthoy said the victim had received a minor injury after a drunken argument with another officer, but did not know the details of the dispute.

“When they drink and argue with each other and they play with guns . . . this is the result,” Kimthoy said, urging future caution when handling firearms.

On Wednesday, Kheng called for tighter regulation of firearms – including those owned by police and armed forces.

Phnom Penh deputy police chief Song Ly identified the shooter as Toem Saosopheak, and said he will be punished.

“Regarding the case, we have taken him to face discipline…We will punish him in order to prevent him from being careless next time,” Ly told The Post.

Despite official claims that the victim suffered only minor injuries, local media sources reported that the officer was shot four times and suffered a broken leg.