Traffic passes on a street in Siem Reap town. Provincial authorities recently ordered a long-standing ban on renting motos to foreigners in Siem Reap enforced. Photo supplied

Siem Reap governor warns businesses flouting Siem Reap moto rental ban

Siem Reap Governor Kim Bunsong reminded business owners late last week to obey a long-standing, and often flouted, ban on motorcycle and scooter rentals to tourists.

In the letter, dated Thursday, Bunsong urges business owners to follow the directive in order to maintain public order and reduce traffic accidents, or risk facing closure.

“It is completely forbidden to rent or lend transportation methods like motorbikes and cars to foreigners … except bicycle or electric bicycle,” the letter reads. “In case individuals [or] business owners rent or lend… transportation of all kinds … to foreigners for trips or touring, authorities will take legal action, and stop their business temporarily or completely.”

Provincial police, tourist police and other relevant authorities will take action against businesses that don’t abide by these instructions, he wrote. The ban has been in place in Siem Reap town since 2002, but has been openly defied by businesses.

Heng Bunly, owner of a motorbike rental shop, said he just started his business a few months ago, and said he hadn’t heard about the recent announcement or the standing ban.

“This will affect my business because I don’t have another one,” he said. “Before, I put electric bicycles [for rent], but not many people would rent them, so I changed them for motorbikes.”

He added that if authorities want to enforce the ban then it shouldn't only affect Siem Reap business owners.

“The rate of traffic accidents is very small,” he said. “This is just a pretext. If they ban, the ban should be for the whole country.”