Prime Minister Hun Sen meets Singaporean president Tony Tan at Peace Palace in Phnom Penh yesterday.
Prime Minister Hun Sen meets Singaporean president Tony Tan at Peace Palace in Phnom Penh yesterday. Pha Lina

Singapore leader inks pair of MoUs

Two memoranda of understanding (MoU) between Cambodia and Singapore were signed during a meeting at the Peace Palace between Prime Minister Hun Sen and Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam yesterday.

“The first MoU is between the Cambodian Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training and Singapore’s ITE Education Service the second is between Calmette Hospital in Phnom Penh and Singapore’s Tan Tock Seng Hospital to better strengthen and increase the effectiveness of the health sector,” a post on Hun Sen’s Facebook page confirmed.

Hun Sen aide Eang Sophalleth addressed reporters after the meeting, noting Tan had said this was his first official visit to Cambodia, though he had visited multiple times previously, and “hoped for the strengthening” of the two countries’ long bilateral ties.

The premier also requested Singapore’s continued help in improving Cambodian human resources and urged Singapore to encourage more investors and tourists to visit Cambodia.

“Although Cambodia’s trade sector is worth $500 million as of 2015, this scale of trade has not met the potential that Cambodia has,” said Sophalleth.

Contact author: Mech Dara
