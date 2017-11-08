Camps set up by Srekor villagers in July this year in an attempt to protect from flooding caused by the Lower Sesan II hydropower dam. Photo supplied

Six Srekor families accept relocation

Six more families from the flooded Srekor village relocated yesterday to a resettlement site for residents displaced by the Lower Sesan II Dam – leaving just over 50 more families still holding out.

Siek Mekong, Srekor commune chief, said yesterday that the families had accepted the offer from Hydro Power Lower Sesan 2 Co of a wooden home and five hectares of farmland per family. With their homes inundated, they had been living on remote farmland away from the floods.

Thousands have been displaced by the dam from Srekor and Kbal Romeas villages. On his last visit to Srekor village, Phuo Thorng found his house had disappeared.

“We drove our boat to see our home with my wife, but could not find it. It is completely flooded by the water,” Thorng said, explaining that they finally agreed to relocate.

Last week, company officials confirmed that flooding was also taking place at one of the resettlement sites and had inundated a newly built road and flooded crops on farmland allocated to displaced residents. Mekong said the company has since filled in the road.