Slain political analyst's work finds new audience

NEARLY 13,000 copies of two books compiling the works of slain political analyst Kem Ley have been published and sold by the Khmer Student Intelligent League Association (KSILA), generating about $30,000 in profit, the youth group said yesterday.

According to KSILA president Moung Sony, sales of a total of 12,980 copies of a book compiling Ley’s political satires and another compiling his academic works on corruption, deforestation, and development issues have generated a profit of $28,192.

Of that, 40 percent will be donated to Kantha Bopha Children’s Hospitals, another 40 percent will go towards furthering Ley’s research, and the remainder donated to his family.

“I think our Cambodian people have changed their perceptions,” said Sony. “They’re starting to think about social issues … so Ley’s works may be useful for them.”

Heng Samnang, a third-year law student who had purchased one of the books, said Ley’s ideas “provide [new] information” but “is not yet complete so we need to further research on what he had found”.

Ley was shot twice at close range at a petrol station in Phnom Penh on July 10. His case “remains under investigation”, said Phnom Penh Municipal Court spokesman Ly Sophana.