Slippers, cap clue to AK-47 robbers

Police in Kampot province’s Angkor Cheay district are searching for four men who robbed a farmer and his family at gunpoint in the district’s Kvav village.

Deputy district police chief Sem Mie, said that the men robbed Nhem Sarom, 48, and his family in their home around 1am on Wednesday morning. One of the men, said Mie, brandished an AK-47.

“The victim claimed that the robbers shot twice into the ground, but no one got hurt,” he said. “They drove a motorbike stolen from the victim’s family to escape, but they left two pairs of white slippers and a red cap in front of the victim’s house.”

According to Mie, the robbery yielded one gold necklace, one gold ring and 3.7 million riel (about $925).

Angkor Cheay district police chief Hon Bunsideith said he believes that the robbery was likely the gang’s first theft.

“Generally, we never see the suspects leave evidence at the scene of the crime like that, so I think that this group is a new group,” he said. “According to the evidence, we will be find and arrest them soon.”