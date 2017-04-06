Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Slippers, cap clue to AK-47 robbers

Slippers, cap clue to AK-47 robbers

Police in Kampot province’s Angkor Cheay district are searching for four men who robbed a farmer and his family at gunpoint in the district’s Kvav village.

Deputy district police chief Sem Mie, said that the men robbed Nhem Sarom, 48, and his family in their home around 1am on Wednesday morning. One of the men, said Mie, brandished an AK-47.

“The victim claimed that the robbers shot twice into the ground, but no one got hurt,” he said. “They drove a motorbike stolen from the victim’s family to escape, but they left two pairs of white slippers and a red cap in front of the victim’s house.”

According to Mie, the robbery yielded one gold necklace, one gold ring and 3.7 million riel (about $925).

Angkor Cheay district police chief Hon Bunsideith said he believes that the robbery was likely the gang’s first theft.

“Generally, we never see the suspects leave evidence at the scene of the crime like that, so I think that this group is a new group,” he said. “According to the evidence, we will be find and arrest them soon.”

Contact author: Khouth Sophak Chakrya
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

ACLEDA’s boss on how tech is changing financial services

In today’s world of fast-changing technology, Cambodia is seeing increasing innovation in financial services.

ACLEDA President In Channy on the key to the bank’s success

Post Khmer Editor-in-Chief Kay Kimsong sat down with Dr In Channy, President and Group Managing Director of ACLEDA Bank Plc, to explore the main principle guiding Cambodia’s biggest bank.

A taste of Phnom Penh's first container night market

At the launch of Phnom Penh's newest market, The Post spoke to customers and stallholders about what the hub of bars, food stalls, shops and live music will add to the city's nightlife.