Sokha Hotels host national official accommodation for Miss Global 2017

Siem Reap Province, 09 November 2017 – Sokha Hotels & Resorts, Cambodia's leading Hospitality Company, today announced the official hotels for Miss Global 2017 during her weeks long visit across its portfolio nationwide including Sokha Phnom Penh, Sokha Siem Reap, Sokha Beach and at Thansur Bokor Highland Resort.

There are 60 Miss World representatives from 60 different countries competing for the “Miss Global 2017 Crown” which encourage contestants to express their individually with poise, grace and wits. The trip also participate in charitable fundraisers while promoting the beauty, and charm of women throughout the world.

Ms. Sok Chanthy, Group Director of Sales & Marketing said “It’s really an honor and a pleasure to have Miss Global 2017 here with us and especially to experience a true Khmer hospitality by Sokha Hotels; and we hope she enjoys and feels the extraordinary experience during her stay across our portfolio”.

For: Media Enquiries, Please contact

Email: asmsr@sokhahotels.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sokhasiemreapresort/

Weibo: http://weibo.com/sokhasiemreapresort/

About

Sokha Hotels & Resorts dominates the hospitality landscape of Angkor; the new “Sokha Siem Reap Resort & Conference Center” is the 5th hotel to open for Sokha in Cambodia. Offering a truly authentic Khmer experience. Sokha Hotels manages 5 Star Hotels & Resorts in Phnom Penh, Sihanouk Ville, Thansur Bokor Highland Resort & two resorts in Siem Reap.