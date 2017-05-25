Three wounded victims of a shooting at the Krang Skea Forestry Administration office on Tuesday night are treated at a hospital in Kampong Chhnang province. Photo supplied

Soldiers held in shooting

Four soldiers were arrested following a fatal shooting at the Krang Skea Forestry Administration office on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a forestry official and injuries to the District Military Police commander.

Louch Sovannara, Kampong Chhnang provincial police chief, said two shooters armed with AK-47s approached the office and fired on officials.

Forestry Administration official Soeng Hat, 53, was killed in the shooting. District Military Police Commander Ouk Nam was injured, as were military official Nou Kemlorn and villager Mao Sarat.

Sovannara said that yesterday police arrested a female villager and a soldier, while Military Police investigating the incident separately arrested three other soldiers.

Sovannara declined to identify the suspects and said the motive for the shooting was still unclear.“Until now, the five suspects are being interrogated by the experts,” he said.

Din Sambun, Teuk Phos District Military Police commander, said the three soldiers arrested by the Military Police were in the artillery unit.

“Yesterday morning, three of them were sent to Kampong Chhnang Provincial Military Police base for interrogation,” he said.

Soeng Hat’s body was cremated in his village yesterday.

“Soeng Hat patrolled and intercepted many cases of forestry crime successfully. We are definitely sad we lost such a good and active official,” said Thorng Vandy Ravuthy, provincial Forestry Administration chief.