Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Soldiers trucked in to vote in "remote" Siem Reap commune

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
A troop carrier carrying men in civilian clothes east of Svay Leu district town on National Road 64. Shaun Turton

Soldiers trucked in to vote in "remote" Siem Reap commune

Ta Siem commune, Svay Leu district, Siem Reap province

Several hundred soldiers have travelled from Cambodia’s northern border in Preah Vihear province to vote today in Siem Reap’s remote Ta Siem commune, a tight electoral battleground in Svay Leu district previously held by the opposition, according to members of the unit speaking from the area this morning.

As voters began casting their ballots to elect commune representatives at about 7:30am, a soldier who identified himself as “Sovanara” in Intervention Brigade 9, which is based in Preah Vihear’s Choam Ksan district, told the Post about 800 troops had arrived in Ta Siem in recent days.

He pointed out that many large groups of men milling about outside a polling station at Samdech Techo Hun Sen primary school in Trapeang Thmor village were from his unit.

Though dressed in civilian clothes, the troops’ presence was confirmed by four other soldiers at the station this morning, who said they had recently arrived from Preah Vihear to vote but declined to give their names.

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Military troop carriers parked near a polling station in Ta Siem commune. A soldier told the Post the trucks were used to transport 800 soldiers to the remote electorate to vote. Shaun Turton

Sovanara, a 62-year-old who has lived and served in Preah Vihear for almost three decades, said his unit was transported from the border in large military trucks

“I came here by military truck. There are about 40 people [on the trucks], there were 18 trucks,” he said, naming their commander as Duong Chan.

“There are more than 2,000 [stationed at the border] but they’ve got split to Boeung Mealea and other places,” he said, referring to another commune in the district.

Sovanara said the trucks parked about two kilometres away, and the troops walked to the polling station from there. The Post later saw four troop carriers nearby. Three were parked behind a villager’s home, and another left carrying about a dozen men travelling out of uniform.

Sovanara said the group had come to “protect” the polling station. He justified the large number of soldiers needed to protect the station by saying “it’s a remote area” near the Preah Vihear border.

“They came with me,” he added as a group of several voters walked past reporters.

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Picture of polling station in Trapeang Thmor village in Siem Reap's Ta Siem commune. Several voters here told the Post they were soldiers based at Preah Vihear who had been brought to the area to vote. Shaun Turton

Ta Siem fell to the Sam Rainsy Party at the 2012 commune election by a margin of 62 votes out of more than 1,500. The SRP’s commune chief, Nhoek Rem, was forced to step down in March after officially registering as a candidate for the CNRP.

The commune saw a surge of support for the CPP at the following year’s national ballot, however, when an additional 1,300 voters cast ballots in the commune. Sovanara said his unit also voted in the commune in 2013.

“This is irregular, but I can’t do anything,” said Rem, the opposition candidate. “I don't have any way to deal with this. But I think I will win anyway.” He added that he was aware of 753 soldiers registering in the commune.

Rem’s adversary, CPP candidate Soum Rin, denied soldiers were present in the area. "There are no soldiers here; I only see people dressed in civilian clothes.”

The large deployment in this part of Siem Reap province adds to evidence reported by the Post on Wednesday suggesting large numbers of non-resident soldiers were injected and mobilised strategically into several communes across the country by the military, whose commanders are mostly high-ranking members of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party.

A previous version of this article incorrectly stated which province was near Ta Siem commune. It is Preah Vihear, not Prey Veng. It also described Trapeang Thmor as Trapeang Khmar in a caption. The Post apologises for any confusion caused.
Contact author: Shaun Turton
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Have new rules kept Cambodia’s political parties in check?

The election campaign season in Cambodia lasts for 15 days and allows political candidates to promote their policies.

Keo Mom, director of LY LY Food Industry, on being a businesswoman in Cambodia

Mrs Keo Mom is the director of LY LY Food Industry as well as the head of the Cambodia Women Enterpreneurs Association.

Opinion: Don't underestimate the importance of commune elections

By Tong Soprach, social affairs columnist for the Post’s Khmer edition

CPP supporters gather on Hun Sen Boulevard yesterday to prepare for the party’s final day of campaigning today.

CNRP gets approval to hold final rally in city after ruling party

After days of haggling, the opposition was yesterday granted permissi