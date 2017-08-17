Son of late prisons chief at large despite sentence

The son of the former head of the Prisons Department remains at large after he was sentenced to one year behind bars on Tuesday for circulating explicit pictures of his ex-girlfriend, singer Vanny La.

The case is one in a recent smattering of “revenge porn” crimes in the country.

According to Sous Vichyea Randy, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court’s deputy administration chief, Judge Kao Vandy sentenced Kuy Sithisak to one year in prison and ordered him to pay 200 million riel, or almost $50,000, to La in compensation.

Nonetheless, Vichyea Randy said he did not know if an arrest warrant would be issued for Sithisak, saying it was up to the judge to decide.

Sithisak is the son of Kuy Bunsorn, the former general director of the Interior Ministry’s General Department of Prisons, who passed away last month.

Early last year, Sithisak posted nude pictures of La to Facebook, which were shared widely on Cambodian social media.

“For [almost] two years, the media shared those photos – now I don’t want to talk about it again. What is important is this man got charged,” La said.

Gender and Development for Cambodia Executive Director Ros Sopheap said she was “disappointed” that Sithisak had not yet been arrested and said revenge porn cases were a violation of trust.

“Men try to convince their partners, they will use very powerful language, like ‘if you really love me, you should show this or that’,” she said.

“Women trust them and then their partners show [the pictures to] the public – it violates trust.”