Thy Sovantha speaks to the press outside Phnom Penh Court earlier this month in Phnom Penh
Thy Sovantha speaks to the press outside Phnom Penh Court earlier this month in Phnom Penh Hong Menea

South Korean clinic touts Sovantha makeover

Social media personality Thy Sovantha, known widely for her political about-face, has pursued a more literal makeover, according to a post on Facebook.

The 21-year-old has booked herself in for “facial contouring surgery” at the ID Hospital plastic surgery clinic in South Korea, the clinic’s official Facebook page announced on Thursday in a post featuring the young activist with surgeon Dr Jae Hyun-kwon.

The erstwhile CNRP activist, who switched allegiances and campaigned vigorously against the opposition, was not reachable yesterday.

The post is dated February 24 and says the photo shows Sovantha before the operation. “Can’t wait to see the result,” it states.

The number for the clinic, which bills itself as specialising in maxillofacial surgery, went unanswered yesterday.

Contact author: Shaun Turton
