Social media personality Thy Sovantha, pictured here in 2013, yesterday denied any rifts between her and pro-CPP campaigners, days after she threatened legal action against them. Photo supplied.

Sovantha denies rift with allies

Social media celebrity and opposition critic Thy Sovantha yesterday denied any cracks in her alliance with pro-CPP campaigner Srey Chamroeun and ruling party activist Phe Sovannarith, just days after posts to her Facebook account threatened them with legal action.

Sovantha, once a CNRP favourite, seemingly took to Facebook on Saturday saying she would seek the arrest of the duo for their “insults” and releasing her personal documents.

On Thursday, Chamroeun had appeared to take responsibility for the release several weeks ago of alleged text messages in which Sovantha, Prime Minister Hun Sen and his son Hun Manith collude over plans to attack the opposition.

But Sovantha made no mention of that yesterday in denying a rift to pro-government news agency Fresh News.

“I completely deny the information about our group – Srey Chamroeun and Phe Sovannarith. All of us don’t have any dispute,” she said, without clarifying whether her account had been hacked or attempting to clarify a plethora of contradictory posts that have now appeared on her Facebook page.

Both Sovantha and Chamroeun have been unreachable for comment for weeks.