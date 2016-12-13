Sovantha FB revisions raise further questions

Coming amid a flurry of apparently leaked conversations with the prime minister and his son, a series of bizarre revisions to Thy Sovantha’s Facebook page yesterday raised fresh questions about whether the social media personality’s account had been hacked.

For several hours yesterday, a “services” section on Sovantha’s page listed options including “sex services” for $5, “insult services” for $1 per hour, “protest services” for $2 per hour and a “killing service” for $50,000, next to which was a picture of slain political analyst Kem Ley, who was gunned down in July in what many believe was a political assassination.

The section, which was re-moved by yesterday evening, appeared less than two weeks after a Facebook account belonging to Sovantha posted screen shots of chats allegedly showing Prime Minister Hun Sen offering the 22-year-old former opposition supporter-turned-ruling party favourite $1 million to fund her activities. As of yesterday, those posts and a month’s worth of others had been taken down from Sovantha’s page.

That leak had followed another that suggested Sovantha was colluding with the premier’s son, Hun Manith, in her efforts to discredit opposition leader Kem Sokha.

Sovantha was unreachable for comment yesterday, as was her ally, pro-CPP campaigner Srey Chamreoun, whose Facebook account on the weekend posted threats to Sokha along with photos of Sovantha holding guns.

“There is a bullet, to use at a necessary time,” one post, featuring a handgun, read. Another said, “I will do a protest to remind Kem Sokha to say sorry to Thy Sovantha publicly. Or?????”