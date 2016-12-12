Sovantha ignores leaks, but not opposition jabs

Two weeks after leaked chat messages purported to show Thy Sovantha receiving $1 million from Prime Minister Hun Sen and colluding with his son Hun Manith to undermine the opposition, more feuding but few answers emerged on the social media personality’s Facebook page.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old – who has so far declined to offer substantive comments on the leaks – took to social media to lash out at opposition member Prince Sisowath Thomico.

The prince had called her plans to lodge a sex-trafficking complaint against Kem Sokha an insult to King Norodom Sihamoni, given Sokha was granted a royal pardon that absolved a five-month sentence related to his alleged affair with a hairdresser. In response, Sovantha, a former opposition supporter turned ruling party favourite, accused Thomico of “cheapening” the King’s reputation.

Unreachable yesterday, Sovantha had threatened to sue Sokha unless he apologised for disparaging remarks about her he allegedly made in covertly recorded phone conversations leaked online.

German academic Markus Karbaum, who specialises in Cambodian politics, meanwhile called Sovantha’s current situation a “personal tragedy”.

“It’s really sad that she wastes her talent like that,” he said, via email. “Maybe both political factions have already regretted collaborating with her.”