Sponsored: C.P. Cambodia embarks on its second decade

It has been a remarkable twenty years in Cambodia for C.P. Cambodia, otherwise known as CP. Owned by Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF), CP credits all of their Cambodian consumers for its success.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, CP has launched a new TV commercial and is engaging it’s digital audiences on Facebook and YouTube. This gesture is an act of gratitude to thank all Cambodians for being a part of the company’s journey thus far. The past two decades have seen CP develop the competence of the business along with its primary business of animal feed, farm, food, and retail categories within the country.

The next decade will decide the ambitious direction the company will work towards.

At present, operations have expanded to two giant feed plantations – Phnom Penh and Pailin Feed Mill Plantation – in line with developing the competence of animal husbandry within the country. The feed business is focused on producing quality animal feed with world-class safety standards, while ultimately reducing the impact on the environment.

CP prides itself on not just selling animal feeds but also working on the success of animal husbandry. The feed formulas strictly abide by the nutritional requirements specified for each type of animal and its various stages of growth. In addition, procurement of raw materials produced in the country, especially around the area where the feed mill is located, is given first priority in order to support Cambodian farmers.

In the farming business, both swine and poultry have been at the receiving end of a developed and modern farm management system. The company places emphasis on improving and selecting breeds through natural means to obtain animal breeds that are suitable for the farmed environment and in line with consumer needs. Research in this area also leads to efficiencies in breeding and good feed conversion rates, which enhance profitability. Additionally, CP Vet Drug technical team experts are also willing and available to provide advice and consultations for animal health to anyone in need. The company has proven to be a contending force in operating an integrated agriculture business – all of which play an important part in putting the CP on the world stage.

With a vision to be ‘Kitchen of the World’, CP runs the food business to produce the best quality, and tastiest processed foods under both the CP Brand and Superchef Brand. The target focus is the Cambodian public, and to gurantee they consume nutritious and hygienic food. CP has all the steps in place to continue delighting the Cambodian public with its locally altered taste and scrumptiousness.