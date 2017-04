Stepson borrows the family car – permanently

Family ties didn’t hold much importance for a man who sold his stepfather’s car and was arrested 10 days later in the capital.

After borrowing the ride for a trip to Takeo, the 26-year-old instead went to Tuol Kork and pawned it for $2,500 before fleeing.

Days passed with no sign of either son or auto, so the stepfather filed a complaint.

On Monday, however, the elder man spotted the runaway and delivered him to authorities himself.

POST NEWS