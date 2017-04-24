Ruins of the storm that damanged 55 houses on Saturday in Kampong Thom's Baray district. Photo supplied

Storm in K Thom Lightning injures two, kills one

Lightning in Kampong Thom province’s Baray district killed one and injured two as heavy rains devastated homes and buildings across Cambodia on Saturday night.

Baray district police chief Suong Then said that 51-year-old Yan Phat, of Daun Duong village, died when lightning struck him and his two cows as he ploughed his field. Two other men from Chhouk Ksach village, who were standing nearby, survived the strike, but are undergoing treatment at the district referral hospital.

Rains from the storm destroyed 55 homes, Then added. In Banteay Meanchey’s O’Chrou district, another rainstorm destroyed five houses, one rice mill and the roof of a school building, according to district police chief E Chheng Sokha.

Meanwhile, Rokha Kiri district police chief Sea Thy said that a rainstorm severely damaged 23 homes across Battambang province.

National Committee for Disaster Management spokesman Keo Vy yesterday said that high temperatures increased the likelihood of rain and lightning occurring.

“However, this year is more favourable to the cultivation of farmland, compared to the previous one, which was full of droughts,” he added.