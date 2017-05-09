Storms kill six, injure 17 in one week

In the first week of May, rainstorms and lightning killed six and injured 17 people, according the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) yesterday.

Committee spokesman Keo Vy said that the arrival of the rainy season means farmers and fishermen should be especially cautious.

“Just in the first week of May, rainstorms and lightning killed 6 people and injured 17, and 17 cattle were killed. 799 houses and three school buildings were damaged,” he said.

According to Vy, the rainstorms and lightning hit 10 provinces, of which the most affected were Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Preah Vihear and Kampong Thom.

On Sunday, rainstorms damaged 41 houses in Battambang’s Sampov Loun district, and 32 houses in Phnom Srok district, Banteay Meanchey province, local authorities said.

Kem Veasna, Sampov Loun district Military Police commander, said that a rainstorm completely destroyed four and damaged 37 houses on Sunday afternoon. Phnom Srok District Police Chief Yort Sophal said that rainstorms damaged 32 houses in his district on Sunday.