Storms in Q1 of 2017 kill six, damage hundreds of homes

National Committee for Disaster Management spokesman Keo Vy said that heavy rains and lightning had killed six people, injured 19 others and damaged 480 homes, along with six schools and 10 administration buildings in the first three months of 2017.

According to the committee’s quarterly report, rain and lightning storms occurred 31 times in 10 provinces, including Kampot, Takeo and Preah Sihanouk, and several others in the west and northwest. In the first quarter of 2016, rain and thunderstorms occurred 19 times, killing three people and injuring two more. Nine school and administrative buildings and 251 houses were damaged as well.

Battambang provincial governor Chan Sophal said yesterday that at least 40 houses in five districts were badly damaged by a rainstorm on Saturday afternoon. “However, no one died or was injured,” said Sophal. “Right now, joint police forces are intervening to rebuild and repair the houses for the people.”